Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JIM traded down GBX 7.14 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 215.36 ($2.66). The company had a trading volume of 26,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,724. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.33 million and a PE ratio of 16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 228.79. Jarvis Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 210 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 368.90 ($4.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

