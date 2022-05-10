Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ):

5/5/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00.

5/5/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $197.00 to $193.00.

4/26/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/6/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $202.00.

3/31/2022 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,195. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,328 shares of company stock worth $2,888,225. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,928 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,053,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

