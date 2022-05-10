Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($204.21) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($189.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($188.42) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($226.32) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €137.20 ($144.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €148.64 and its 200-day moving average is €159.97. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($99.74) and a one year high of €116.37 ($122.49).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

