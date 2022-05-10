John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $72.60

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.60 and last traded at $72.60, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

