John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPS opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

