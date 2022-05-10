Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.75

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.75 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 58198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

