Jonathan P. Graham Sells 13,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. 4,234,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,480,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
