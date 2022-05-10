Jonathan P. Graham Sells 13,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $240.71. 4,234,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $19,480,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.