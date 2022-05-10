JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($32.06) price target on Shell in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.21) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.90) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($29.28) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,574.20 ($31.74).
Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,225 ($27.43) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,095.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £167.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,337.72 ($28.82).
About Shell (Get Rating)
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
