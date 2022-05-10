JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Target Price to $25.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.99% from the stock’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $977.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.12. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 155,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

