Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Volume Hits $564,319.00

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $6.66 million and $564,319.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00589978 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00037204 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,225.99 or 2.01619226 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00094778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

