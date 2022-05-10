Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.82

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.82 and last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 4679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kaman by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

