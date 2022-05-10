Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.36

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.45.

KARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karooooo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $577.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Karooooo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Karooooo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

