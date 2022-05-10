Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.69 and last traded at $103.69. Approximately 368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.97.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.82.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,496 shares of company stock worth $3,082,918. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

