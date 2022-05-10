Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$9.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.60.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$6.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.35. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$2.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total transaction of C$70,109.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,833 shares of company stock worth $649,149.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

