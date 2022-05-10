Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

KEYS traded up $2.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.09. 1,048,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.34 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

