KickToken Market Cap Tops $2.20 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $621,406.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,852.25 or 1.00114510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00106314 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,484,569 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars.

