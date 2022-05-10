Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.43 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.