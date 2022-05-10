Klaytn Trading 27.5% Lower This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $116.22 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00521308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00036282 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,916.33 or 2.01760839 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,299.37 or 0.07492739 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,798,130,312 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

