Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $23.93 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Klépierre from €18.00 ($18.95) to €23.00 ($24.21) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.63) to €32.00 ($33.68) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.47) to €18.60 ($19.58) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS KLPEF traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

