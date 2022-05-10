Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $31.30 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $31.30 million and $987,533.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002535 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007148 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

