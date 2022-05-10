KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.91 and last traded at $15.03. Approximately 25,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 908,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -141.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $69,733,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter worth $66,205,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after buying an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after buying an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,429,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

