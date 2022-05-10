Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.09. 84,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 84,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 35.66%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

