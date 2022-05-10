Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

NYSE KOS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Several analysts have commented on KOS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 407,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy (Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

