Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $504,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 32,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.01. 152,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

