Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Marty Casteel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,954,260.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Simmons First National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SFNC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 63,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.79. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $207.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

