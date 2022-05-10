Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NYSE:OGE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.65. 54,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

