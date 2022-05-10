Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading Up 7.8%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.05 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 2,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 210,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $1,339,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

