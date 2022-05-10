Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 12.4%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 79,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,022,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
