Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Trading Down 12.4%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 79,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,022,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile (NYSE:KD)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.