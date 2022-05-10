Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 57.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after acquiring an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $501.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.72.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.