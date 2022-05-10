Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. 906,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.24. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $94.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

