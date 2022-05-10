Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,722 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $53,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,273 shares of company stock worth $20,817,555. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSCC traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,491. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.11.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

