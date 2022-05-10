Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCDF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Europe started coverage on Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS LRCDF remained flat at $$30.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

