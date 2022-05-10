LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. LeMaitre Vascular makes up approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 147,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,257. The stock has a market cap of $886.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

