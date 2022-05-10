Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.26

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.26 and last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 80539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Lemonade alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.