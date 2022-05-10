LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Cut to $185.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $65.37 on Friday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $64.90 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $1.48. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 4,176.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth $212,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

