LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Issues Earnings Results

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LENSAR had a negative net margin of 56.88% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

NASDAQ LNSR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.23. 1,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,460. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LENSAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LENSAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LENSAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

