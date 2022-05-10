Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $36.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,615,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,357,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,545,000. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.88. 1,445,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,056. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

