Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.79 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $289.64 million and $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

