Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.17.

LGND stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $80.63 and a one year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.76.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total transaction of $93,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

