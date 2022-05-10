Linamar (TSE:LNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.78

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$47.78 and last traded at C$47.83, with a volume of 31354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNR. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.83. The firm has a market cap of C$3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 8.5481137 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman purchased 1,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$53.85 per share, with a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

