Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.15

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 361451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 10,461 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $172,606.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,631,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz purchased 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $428,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,267 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

