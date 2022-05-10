Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $6.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $27.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $30.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $33.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.09 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $278.36. 724,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,879. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $272.20 and a twelve month high of $387.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $95,602,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

