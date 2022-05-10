Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $272.98

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $272.98 and last traded at $273.09, with a volume of 26942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $286.11.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

