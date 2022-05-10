LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,835,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 907,640 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

