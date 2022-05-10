Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYG. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,947,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after buying an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,728,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,178,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,658,022 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. 1,605,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,304,161. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0696 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

