Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LMT traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $439.13. The stock had a trading volume of 978,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,546. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $447.17 and a 200-day moving average of $391.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $116.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

