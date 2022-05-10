Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $1.33 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 143,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,423. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.