Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $1.33 Million in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 238,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 34,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 143,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,423. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About CubeSmart (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.