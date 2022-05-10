Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $1.88 Million in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,258,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth $11,296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. 16,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,819. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCI. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

