Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $520,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $11,502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 859,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 201,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,150,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.70. 200,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,677. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

