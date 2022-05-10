Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Invests $853,000 in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. 341,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 309.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

